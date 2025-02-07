Enova Funds 15 Projects to Advance Ammonia Bunkering in Norway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Azane Fuel Solutions and Yara Clean Ammonia are developing an ammonia bunkering facility at Fjord Base in Florø, Norway. Image Credit: Azane Fuel Solutions

Norwegian government enterprise Enova has granted pre-project funding to 15 projects seeking to develop ammonia bunkering facilities in the country.

The projects will receive funding of up to NOK 500,000 ($44,606) and have six months to advance toward a potential investment decision and implementation, Enova said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

These companies have received support:

Ammonia AS

Azane Fuel Solutions

Boreal sjø AS

Grieg Group ammonia distribution vessels AS

Hitra municipality

Iverson eFuels AS

Neptun Tromsø AS

Skiga AS

In the next phase, the most promising projects will be eligible to apply for investment support from Enova through the upcoming "Bunkering Plants for Ammonia" program.

The projects span the Norwegian coastline, stretching from the Oslo Fjord in the south to Troms in the north.

"We received more applications than we had expected in this round, Børge Noddeland, responsible for the support program Pre-project maritime technology, said.

"This shows that many players are working purposefully on projects to offer bunkering of ammonia to the maritime sector, and this is gratifying to see."

