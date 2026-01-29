Vard Study Shows Nuclear Propulsion is Feasible for Offshore Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Norwegian project suggests nuclear propulsion is moving beyond theory. Image Credit: Vard

A study by Norway-based shipbuilder Vard suggests small nuclear reactors could power specialised offshore vessels while meeting safety and redundancy requirements.

The work is part of the NuProShip II project, which is examining whether new reactor designs could power commercial ships, Vard said in a press release on Monday.

Vard, a subsidiary of Fincantieri Group, has drawn up a concept design for a nuclear-powered construction vessel based on one of its existing designs, using a helium gas-cooled reactor as the main power source.

The company said the vessel could meet DP2 requirements, meaning it would be able to hold its position even if a major system failed, and could be upgraded to the stricter DP3 standard.

NuProShip II, short for Nuclear Propulsion in Merchant Shipping, is a two-year research programme focused on cutting emissions and improving reliability in parts of the offshore sector that are hard to decarbonise.

The study was carried out with DNV, Emerald Nuclear, Vard Electro, offshore vessel owner Island Offshore and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

Nuclear propulsion still faces hurdles, including regulation and public acceptance, before it can be widely adopted.

The project is funded by the Research Council of Norway and is due to finish later this year.