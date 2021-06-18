Four Ships Arrested in UK in May

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships were all arrested at UK ports during April. File Image / Pixabay

Four ships were arrested in the UK in May after failing port state control inspections.

The first, the 3,300 DWT general cargo vessel Agaete, was arrested at Southampton on May 1 with 19 deficiencies found, of which one was considered grounds for detention, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said in a statement on its website this week. The ship was released again on May 12.

The second, the 175,900 DWT bulker West Trader, was arrested at Hull on May 8 with 18 deficiencies, including two grounds for detention. The ship was released again on May 14.

The third, the 83,000 DWT bulker Atlas Strength, was arrested at Immingham on May 14 with eight deficiencies, including two grounds for detention. The ship was released again on May 16.

The fourth, the 24,800 DWT bulker Lapis, was arrested at Hull on May 24 with six deficiencies, including two grounds for detention. The ship was released again on May 27.