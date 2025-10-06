Princess Cruises' New LNG-Fuelled Ship Sets Sail for Maiden Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is the second LNG-capable ship in the firm’s fleet. Image Credit: Princess Cruises

Cruise line Princess Cruises' new LNG-fuelled ship, the Star Princess, has set sail on an 11-day Western Mediterranean voyage from Barcelona.

Built by Fincantieri, the 177,800 GT vessel can carry about 4,300 passengers, Princess Cruises said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

The Star Princess is the second LNG-capable cruise ship in Princess Cruises' fleet, following its sister ship, the Sun Princess, which was delivered in 2024 from the Monfalcone shipyard.

During the maiden voyage, the ship will call at ports including Marseille, Naples, and Rome before returning to Spain.

The ship will later reposition to Fort Lauderdale for Caribbean cruises.

It is unclear whether the ship will take on LNG bunkers during the maiden voyage.