Ukrainian Sea Drone Attacks Russian Tanker Near Kerch Strait

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The attack was carried out jointly by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy. File Image / Pixabay

A Ukrainian sea drone attacked a Russian oil tanker near the Kerch Strait in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The tanker SIG was hit by a drone carrying 450 kg of explosives, news agency Interfax Ukraine reported on Saturday, citing Ukrainian military sources. The vessel's engine room is flooded, but the ship is not currently at risk of sinking, according to reports on social media.

The tanker was allegedly carrying fuel for the Russian military.

The attack was carried out jointly by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy, according to the report.

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control had sanctioned the tanker in 2019 for being used to provide material support to OJSC Sovfracht, a company sanctioned for supplying jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria.