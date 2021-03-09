EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Product Control Analyst in London
The new hire will be based in London. File Image / Pixabay
Global bunker supplier Peninsula Petroleum is seeking to hire a product control analyst for its London office.
The company is seeking candidates with experience of working with physical products and derivatives, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn last week.
The company lists the following responsibilities for the role:
Working closely with Traders internally to ensure data is accurate and timely; and, with the physical operations teams for reviewing all stock movements, either in tank, barges, waterborne, in pipe, etc (delivered or to be delivered)
Help to implement process and system improvements to streamline activities
Reviewing and checking daily physical and paper transactions have been posted correctly, and also to ensure the hedging is carried out correctly each day
Providing commercial analysis; specifically, monthly commercial performance measures, fixed cost reporting and analysis, analysis of pricing and basis risk around physical operations
Analyse the operative performance of Peninsula barges (loadings, deliveries, transfers, loss control) and terminals and look for cost reduction opportunities
Ensuring integrity of data through the implementation and use of suitable controls
Work closely with the Finance team at month end to ensure accurate reporting
