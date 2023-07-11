Shell Adds Two New LNG Bunkering Locations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shell's our first operations in Flushing with customer Van Oord. Image Credit: Shell / Tahir Faruqui vis LinkedIn

Shell has added two more ports to its growing list of LNG bunkering locations.

The addition of Flushing and Antwerp brings the energy major to a total of 19 LNG bunkering locations across 12 countries.

The first LNG bunkering operation at Flushing took place last month with a stem involving Van Oord, Shall's Global Head of Downstream LNG, Tahir Faruqui, revealed in a post on LinkedIn.

"Kudos to the Shell LNG team for working hard on ensuring our supply infrastructure keeps pace with our customers' growing fleet," he added.

Shell is one of a number of players servicing a growing LNG bunker demand as the industry looks to transition away from oil-based marine fuel.

Last year Shell completed more than 250 LNG bunker operations, a number set to grow for 2023, thanks in part to the February signing of a multi-year contract LNG supply contract with Hapag-Lloyd.