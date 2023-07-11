Shell Adds Two New LNG Bunkering Locations

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday July 11, 2023

Shell has added two more ports to its growing list of LNG bunkering locations.

The addition of Flushing and Antwerp brings the energy major to a total of 19 LNG bunkering locations across 12 countries.

The first LNG bunkering operation at Flushing took place last month with a stem involving Van Oord, Shall's Global Head of Downstream LNG, Tahir Faruqui, revealed in a post on LinkedIn.

"Kudos to the Shell LNG team for working hard on ensuring our supply infrastructure keeps pace with our customers' growing fleet," he added.

Shell is one of a number of players servicing a growing LNG bunker demand as the industry looks to transition away from oil-based marine fuel.

Last year Shell completed more than 250 LNG bunker operations, a number set to grow for 2023, thanks in part to the February signing of a multi-year contract LNG supply contract with Hapag-Lloyd.

