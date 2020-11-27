Total's LNG Barge Gas Agility to Bunker One Container Ship Per Week

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The barge was used in the first bunkering at Rotterdam of the CMA CGM Jacques Saade earlier this month. Image Credit: Total

French energy supplier Total expects to bunker one container ship per week with its LNG barge the Gas Agility, the company said last week.

The barge was used in the first bunkering at Rotterdam of the CMA CGM Jacques Saade earlier this month. As well as boxships, the barge will be used to fuel Total's LNG-fuelled tankers, and is also suitable to bunker ships across other segments, Total said in a statement on its website.

"Based on ongoing client discussions and general market sentiment, I am upbeat about her growing demand in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub," Jerome Leprince-Ringuet, managing director of Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, said in the statement.

"The next 12 to 18 months will be a busy and exciting time, as we launch further assets to serve the biggest bunker hub in the world in Singapore, as well as the Mediterranean.

"As a global leader in LNG, our vision is to supply LNG in all major bunkering hubs."