Dubai Doubles Bunkering Licence Awards in Q1

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dubai. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Dubai's Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has reported the number of companies awarded bunkering licences more than doubled in Q1.

While exact numbers were not given, PCFC said there was 105% growth in the number of licences issued to companies providing bunkering services in Dubai waters.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority, attributed the growth to "advantages and facilities Dubai provides to traders and investors".

"These include integrated digital infrastructure that has simplified and expedited service operations through a unified digital platform," PCFC noted.

Additionally, PCFC noted a 3.4% increase in Anchorage approvals and an 82% increase in ship Towing operations for the period.