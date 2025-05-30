Azane Partners with Ofiniti to Digitalise Ammonia Bunkering Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ofiniti will provide end-to-end digital service for Azane’s ammonia bunkering operations. Image Credit: Azane

Norwegian firm Azane Fuel Solutions has selected Ofiniti as its digital partner for upcoming ammonia bunkering operations in Scandinavia.

The partnership will see Ofiniti's advanced digital platform integrated into Azane's bunkering infrastructure, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The platform is designed to manage the complex logistics of fuel delivery, including operations involving trucks and terminals, and aims to bring efficiency and transparency to the process.

Azane is currently developing several ammonia bunkering projects across Norway, including a floating bunkering terminal, a bunker vessel, and an onshore bunkering terminal.

"Working with their team has given us the confidence that our ammonia bunkering infrastructure will be supported by a digital layer that is both resilient and future-ready, helping us to better serve our customers," Steinar Kostøl, CEO of Azane Fuel Solutions, said.