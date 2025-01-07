FLEX Commodities Hires Junior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Matthew Warner has joined FLEX as a junior marine fuels trader in Dubai as of this month. Image Credit: FLEX Commodities

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired a junior trader in Dubai.

Matthew Warner has joined FLEX as a junior marine fuels trader in Dubai as of this month, the company said on Monday.

"Matthew brings a dynamic energy and an ambitious mindset to our team," the company said.

"With a year of experience in forex and commodities trading, along with specialized courses in oil trading and diamond evaluation, he's ready to take on the challenges of the market with passion and precision."

Former Oilmar chief operating officer Rakesh Sharma launched FLEX Commodities in June 2024. The firm is primarily focused on bunker trading, with a side-line in products cargoes.