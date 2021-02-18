Teco 2030 Plans Fuel Cell Factory

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fuel cell factory floor plan. Image Credit / Teco 2030

Norwegian alternative energy company Teco 2030 is to build a factory for large-scale fuel cell production aimed at hydrogen-powered ships.

Fuel cells convert hydrogen into electricity emitting only water vapor.

"This will be the first volume production of fuel cells in Norway and a hub for the Norwegian hydrogen industry," said company chief executive Tore Enger.

"We're also excited about the Norwegian government's clear message that industrialization of maritime fuel cells is an area of particular importance for Norway," he added.

Production is set to start next year on a site in eastern Norway.

Teco 2030 works with other industry partners, including Austrian engineering firm AVL.

That partnership has generated the Teco Future Funnel, an exhaust gas cleaning system.