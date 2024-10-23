Repsol Expands Bunker Supply Footprint to Sagunto

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Repsol has added another Spanish port to its supply footprint. File Image / Pixabay

Spanish energy producer Repsol has expanded its physical marine fuel supply footprint to the port of Sagunto on the country's east coast.

The firm has commenced supply of VLSFO and MGO at Sagunto, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The firm will use its tanker the Bahia Uno, currently operating in Valencia, to carry out deliveries at Sagunto.

"It's a great opportunity to expand operations in the Med, considering the challenge of 2025, Pedro Moreno Gonzalez, head of marine bunkers at Repsol, said in the statement.

"With the new ECA zona and Fuel EU entering in force, we want to assist our clients in Sagunto and provide them more alternative in the MED for complying with their needs.

"With this new step, Repsol increases even further its second to none physical presence in the West Med, with supply facilities and barges in Algeciras, Barcelona, Valencia and now also Sagunto, key hubs in this side of the Med for most shipping segments."