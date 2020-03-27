Standard Club Warns Against Using Open-Loop Scrubbers in Turkey

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Standard Club sees some ambiguity in how Turkish law treats open-loop scrubbers. File Image / Pixabay

Ambiguity in Turkish environmental law means shipowners should avoid using open-loop scrubbers in Turkish waters, even though there is no ban on discharge from them there, according to insurance association Standard Club.

The organisation cited concerns that local authorities are in some cases intepreting the country's environmental code as considering open-loop scrubber washwater being discharged as inflicting damage on the environment.

"Even though there is no formal limitation or ban on the discharge of scrubber washwater, there are concerns that the environmental authorities in Turkey may fine the ship if the samples collected from the overboard discharge line is suspected to be a pollutant," Standard Club said in a note on its website Thursday.

"The authorities widely intepret the term of pollutant."