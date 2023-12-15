BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Compliance Officer in Tallinn

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Tallinn office. Image Credit: Bunker Partner

Marine fuels trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a compliance officer in Tallinn.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, preferably Russian in addition and a strong knowledge of OFAC, EU and UK sanctions regulations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Investigate and provide decisioning on counterparties KYC sanctions reviews

Use investigative tools and web research to analyze vessel movements, beneficial ownership, and potential sanctions links to discount or identify potential sanctions concerns

Provide advice and subject matter expertise on sanctions related issues

Help to facilitate governance over sanctions lists/screening framework

Identify sanctions compliance issues/concerns and make suggestions and/or take corrective action to implement solutions to improve controls/operations

Assist in the review of sanctions related regulatory examination and internal audit deliverables

Assist in the provision of sanctions related training for employees as needed

Assist with drafting sanctions procedures

Other ad-hoc tasks

