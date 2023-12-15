EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Compliance Officer in Tallinn
Friday December 15, 2023
The role is based in the company's Tallinn office. Image Credit: Bunker Partner
Marine fuels trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a compliance officer in Tallinn.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, preferably Russian in addition and a strong knowledge of OFAC, EU and UK sanctions regulations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Investigate and provide decisioning on counterparties KYC sanctions reviews
- Use investigative tools and web research to analyze vessel movements, beneficial ownership, and potential sanctions links to discount or identify potential sanctions concerns
- Provide advice and subject matter expertise on sanctions related issues
- Help to facilitate governance over sanctions lists/screening framework
- Identify sanctions compliance issues/concerns and make suggestions and/or take corrective action to implement solutions to improve controls/operations
- Assist in the review of sanctions related regulatory examination and internal audit deliverables
- Assist in the provision of sanctions related training for employees as needed
- Assist with drafting sanctions procedures
- Other ad-hoc tasks
For more information, click here.