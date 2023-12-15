BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Compliance Officer in Tallinn

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday December 15, 2023

Marine fuels trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a compliance officer in Tallinn.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, preferably Russian in addition and a strong knowledge of OFAC, EU and UK sanctions regulations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Investigate and provide decisioning on counterparties KYC sanctions reviews
  • Use investigative tools and web research to analyze vessel movements, beneficial ownership, and potential sanctions links to discount or identify potential sanctions concerns
  • Provide advice and subject matter expertise on sanctions related issues
  • Help to facilitate governance over sanctions lists/screening framework
  • Identify sanctions compliance issues/concerns and make suggestions and/or take corrective action to implement solutions to improve controls/operations
  • Assist in the review of sanctions related regulatory examination and internal audit deliverables
  • Assist in the provision of sanctions related training for employees as needed
  • Assist with drafting sanctions procedures
  • Other ad-hoc tasks

