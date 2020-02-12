Maersk Appoints Chemicals Executive as New Chief Financial Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jany is set to join Maersk May 1. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Denmark's AP Moller-Maersk, the largest buyer of bunker fuel in the world, has appointed an executive from a chemicals company as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Patrick Jany, formerly CFO of Switzerland-based Clariant AG, is set to join Maersk as CFO from May 1, the company said Wednesday.

"Patrick brings solid financial experience and a proven record of managing cost discipline as well as profitable growth through M&A and innovation," Soren Skou, CEO of Maersk, said in a statement on the company's website.

Former CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe left Maersk after less than a year in the role to become General Electric's CFO in November.