Potential Marine E-fuel Tested in Finland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

E-fuel: tested on tractor. File Image / Pixabay.



A form of e-fuel that could be used by ships is being tested in Finland.

The e-fuel is produced from green hydrogen and carbon dioxide "using a combination of different methods", according to the VTT research centre which is doing the research.

The paraffinic e-fuel is being tested on a diesel-powered tractor.

E-diesel, or electrofuel, has been produced from green hydrogen and carbon dioxide on a pre-commercial scale.

"The fuel can be used to replace fossil diesel in sectors that are difficult to electrify, such as heavy road transport and shipping," according to researcher Juha Lehtonen.

The project's next step is to obtain information on the usability of the fuel in a field test, Lehtonen added.