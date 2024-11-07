Bunker Firm Claver GmbH Appoints Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Heiko Peters has taken on the role of managing director of Claver GmbH in Germany as of this month. Image Credit: Heiko Peters / LinkedIn

Marine fuel brokerage and trading firm Claver GmbH has appointed a new managing director.

Heiko Peters has taken on the role of managing director of Claver GmbH in Germany as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Peters has worked for the company since October 2021, serving previously as a trader and broker.

He had earlier worked for United Offshore Support GmbH from 2017 to 2021.

Leer-based Claver GmbH was founded in 2021 as a bunker firm and maritime services provider. As well as selling bunker fuels worldwide, the company also supports vessel owners and managers in the offshore industry to find employment for their assets.