Yara Plans Plant Conversion to Produce Green Ammonia for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yara's Porsgrunn plant could produce 500,000 mt/year of green ammonia. Image Credit: Yara

Norway's Yara plans to convert one of its ammonia plants to produce green ammonia, the company said Monday.

The firm will fully electrify its ammonia plant in Porsgrunn to eliminate its 800,000 mt/year of carbon dioxide emissions, allowing it to produce 500,000 mt/year of green ammonia, the company said in a statement on its website.

"Ammonia is the most promising hydrogen carrier and zero-carbon shipping fuel, and Yara is the global ammonia champion; a leader within production, logistics and trade," Svein Tore Holsether, CEO of Yara, said in the statement.

"I am excited to announce that a full-scale green ammonia project is possible in Norway, where we can fully electrify our Porsgrunn ammonia plant."

The plant could be operational as soon as 2026, the company said.