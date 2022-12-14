Bunker Firm Axiom Global Wins ISO Marine Fuel Trading Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Axiom Global is based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier and oil trading firm Axiom Global has won ISO certification for trading marine fuels.

The company has received the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification for trading marine fuels and related products, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The certification process was managed by classification society DNV.

"Building strong trust levels with our customers has always been our top priority," Praveen Jaiswal, CEO of Axiom Global, said in the statement.

"The recent achievement of the ISO 9001:2015 Certification demonstrates our commitment to our quality management policies.

"We will continue our efforts towards keeping up to speed with the industry requirements and aim to raise our customer service levels."

Axiom was founded in 2019 and has offices in the UAE, India and Singapore. The firm is a registered bunker supplier in India.