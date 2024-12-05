Kalimas Marine & Energy Hires Marine Fuel Sales Field Manager in Istanbul

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering firm Kalimas Marine & Energy has hired a marine fuel sales field manager in Istanbul.

Olgac Adakçı has joined the company as marine fuel sales field manager in Istanbul as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Adakçı previously worked as an after-sales and operations executive for Gözüyılmaz Engineering in Izmir from May 2022 to August of this year.

He had earlier worked for Izmir Shipyard from 2022 to 2024, for Hepsiburada from 2020 to 2021 and for Genç Deniz Turizmcileri KulübüGenç from 2016 to 2019.

Kalimas Marine & Energy was founded in 2013 and supplies marine fuels at 22 ports across Turkey, according to the company's website.