Shipping Company Samskip to Shift Part of Fleet to Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Samskip Endeavour has been the first of the company's fleet to take on biofuels. Image Credit: Samskip

Global multimodal logistics company Samskip is set to start using biofuels in part of its fleet.

In partnership with the GoodShipping initiative, Samskip has been using biofuels on board its 800 TEU container ship the Samskip Endeavour in its most recent voyages, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The Samskip Endeavour was initially involved in a biofuel trial two years ago.

The company now plans "to rapidly extend the use of biofuels on more of its vessels this year," it said.

"This announcement marks yet another important milestone in our journey beyond the fossil default," Katarin van Orshaegen, commercial lead at GoodShipping, said in the statement.

"Reducing fuel emissions and consumption is a vital next step for the maritime transport industry, so we are extremely pleased to have found a stable fulfilment outlet for our sustainable cargo streams with Samskip, deepening a long-term partnership that is helping to change the way our market thinks about future fuels."