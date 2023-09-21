Belgium's Zulu Associates Plans Zero-Emission Autonomous Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 200 TEU ships is planned to run on battery power and/or hydrogen, supplemented by wind power. Image Credit: Conoship International

Belgian maritime firm Zulu Associates is planning to develop an autonomous short-sea container ship capable of running with zero GHG emissions.

The firm has signed a deal with Dutch engineering company Conoship International to design the vessel, Conoship International said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The 200 TEU ships is planned to run on battery power and/or hydrogen, supplemented by wind power. The company will also investigate the feasibility of wave propulsion.

The vessel concept has received approval in principle from classification society Lloyd's Register, and would be deployed between mainland Europe and the UK, operated by Anglo Belgian Shipping Company.

"Belgium, at the forefront of pioneering nations, established a legal framework for unmanned vessel pilot projects in the North Sea in 2021," Zulu Associates said in the statement.

"Now, a significant development has occurred as Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Denmark have come together to sign an agreement.

"This collaboration eliminates the need for separate permit applications, greatly simplifying the regulatory process."