NSI Hires Additional Broker in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday October 9, 2020

Marine fuels brokerage NSI has hired an additional team member in London, the company said Friday.

Dave Reid has joined the company's London office as a broker, the firm said in an emailed statement.

Reid previously worked for World Fuel Services.

"Dave's core skillset is in broking for oil majors, leading commodity traders and blue-chip owners with a special focus on compliance, due diligence and accountability," the company said.

"His extensive experience means he has worked with all major and independent suppliers globally and is a great addition to our team."

Contact details for Reid are as follows:

T:  +44 (0)1442 291 430                 Skype: dave reid
M: +44 (0)7908 061 926                 Ice:      dareid
E:  bunkers@nauticalsupply.co.uk
E:  dave.reid@nauticalsupply.co.uk

