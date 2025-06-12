BUNKER JOBS: Trafigura Seeks Senior Fuel Oil Operator in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in fuel oil blending and other relevant areas. Image Credit: Trafigura

Global commodities firm Trafigura is seeking to hire a senior operator for fuel oil in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in fuel oil blending and other relevant areas, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Plan and forecast supply and stock management of oil products in Asia Pacific, including blending activities

Liaise with Inspector, agent, ship brokers, trade counterparties, storage terminals and internal department to ensure smooth physical operations

Minimize cost and pursue optimization of operations

Establish good working relationships with counterparties

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.