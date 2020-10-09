NSI Hires Additional Broker in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company announced the new hire on Friday. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels brokerage NSI has hired an additional team member in London, the company said Friday.

Dave Reid has joined the company's London office as a broker, the firm said in an emailed statement.

Reid previously worked for World Fuel Services.

"Dave's core skillset is in broking for oil majors, leading commodity traders and blue-chip owners with a special focus on compliance, due diligence and accountability," the company said.

"His extensive experience means he has worked with all major and independent suppliers globally and is a great addition to our team."

Contact details for Reid are as follows:

T: +44 (0)1442 291 430 Skype: dave reid

M: +44 (0)7908 061 926 Ice: dareid

E: bunkers@nauticalsupply.co.uk

E: dave.reid@nauticalsupply.co.uk