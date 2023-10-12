BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Group Seeks Technical Executive in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Dubai headquarters. Image Credit: Cockett Group

Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a technical executive in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates who are able to build relationships internally and externally, with an impeccable eye for detail, it said in a LinkedIn post last week. Candidates will need to be proficient at disseminating and communicating technical information.

The role is based in the company's Dubai headquarters.

"Key duties of the role include acting as an interface between the technical team and various other departments, maintaining an accurate technical reporting system and obtaining, managing and recording documentation," the company said in the post.

