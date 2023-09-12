Iceland: Pollution Investigation Follows Oil Slick Discovery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Icelandic coast guard ship. File Image / Pixabay.

A suspected oil leak off the Icelandic coast prompted its coast guard (ICG) to investigate a "foreign cargo vessel" that could be linked to the pollution incident.

According to a Facebook post from the Icelandic Coast Guard (ICG), a thin oil slick was spotted by air reconnaissance and the ship in question was told to return to the port of Reykjavik from where it had recentlly departed. The ship is currently docked at Akurey where an oil boom has been deployed.

"The Environmental Agency has been alerted and the investigation into the circumstances of the incident is in the hands of the Transport Accident Investigation Committee," according to the ICG.