Vitol Partners With Petrol Ofisi on Turkish Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Turkish bunker market has been under severe pressure since the outbreak of war in Ukraine last year. File Image / Pixabay

Commodity trading firm Vitol is working with Petrol Ofisi to supply bunkers in Turkey.

The company's marine fuels brand, Vitol Bunkers, is now offering marine fuels in Turkey with Petrol Ofisi, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Petrol Ofisi has a fleet of 16 barges in the country and makes more than 3,000 bunker deliveries per year.

"Vitol Bunkers and Petrol Ofisi are now working in close alignment to provide bunkering and marine decarbonisation solutions to the world largest container liners, dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, car carriers & cruise liners in Türkiye," the company said in the statement.

"Vitol's global bunker supply network now covers Türkiye, China, Singapore, Australia, the UAE, North West Europe (ARA), the Caribbean and the US Gulf Coast."