Ferry Company Stena Line Reports Carbon Cuts Ten Years Ahead of Schedule

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stena aims for its ships to be producing zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Image Credit: Stena Line

Ferry company Stena Line's cuts to its carbon emissions are ten years ahead of the deadline set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the company said Tuesday.

The company has already reached the IMO 2030 target of cutting its carbon emissions per transport work by at least 40% from 2008's levels, it said in a statement on its website.

The company is now aiming to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, it said.

"We are currently working in parallel with reducing fuel consumption, and emissions to sea and air and at the same time exploring and evaluating the fuels for the future," Erik Lewenhaupt, head of sustainability at Stena Line, said in the statement.

"We are currently involved in several projects with alternative fuels and propulsion, including the world's first methanol powered vessel and a battery project with the aim of launching a fully battery powered vessel before 2030."