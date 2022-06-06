Oilmar Launches Greece Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 6, 2022

Tanker operator and bunker trading firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering has opened a new subsidiary in Greece.

The firm's new unit in the country, Oilmar Greece SPC, will focus on developing its presence in the Greek market, a company representative told Ship & Bunker. Stella Lykouri, a senior trader at Oilmar, will run the new operation.

"With the official opening of the Greek office at Athens Tower, Oilmar marks its presence in one of the most important hub for shipping," Rakesh Sharma, head of business at Oilmar, said in a LinkedIn post.

"The expansion serves as a strategic move in the Mediterranean market, where Oilmar traditionally has been operating a huge tonnage and brings us closer to the shipowners and clients."

Contact details for bunker enquiries are as follows:

Ms. Stella Lykouri
stellal@oilmar.com ; bunkers@oilmar.com
Cellphone : +30 693 610 4374.
Office: Athens Tower Block A, 2 Messogeion Avenue & 1 Sinopis Street, 11527 Greece

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com