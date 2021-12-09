BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join KPI's office in Glifadha in Attiki. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Bunker trader and broker KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a marine fuels trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least one other language, and preferably a bachelor's degree, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The successful candidate will join KPI's office in Glifadha in Attiki.

"As a marine fuels trader, your focus is on sale and purchase of marine fuels, market intelligence and logistical planning to optimise value for our business partners," the company said in the posting.

"You will focus on creating and maintaining long-lasting relationships with clients and suppliers to grow our business in new and existing markets.

"You will develop networks and collaborate with people all over the world on a daily basis.

"In this role, you will be an integral part of our dedicated and passionate trading team and work alongside experienced professionals from day one."

