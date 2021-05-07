BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Junior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Dan-Bunkering's Dubai office. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader for its office in Dubai.

The firm is looking for candidates fluent in at least one additional language as well as English, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following day-to-day responsibilities for the role:

Understanding customer needs, negotiate prices and closing deals

Participating in client and supplier visits and approaching new business

Identifying business opportunities and support business development activities

Exposure to day-to-day trading of bunker fuel and working closely with both internal as well as external stakeholders

The start date for the role will be September 1. For more information, click here.