RightShip, Port of London Form Data-sharing Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship on Thames river at low tide. Image Credit / S&B.

Maritime data platform RightShip and the Port Authority of London have formed a data partnership to inform decision-making on how best to get to net-zero in the port area.

Under the agreement, the authority will incorporate the former's maritime emissions portal to harvest accurate data on emissions hotspots on the Thames river and river estuary.

This energy-based modelling approach will form the basis of calculating emissions from vessels operating within the port boundary.

The portal combines AIS (automatic identificaiton system) vessel movement data with Rightship's vessel insight data to assess up to 16 different emissions against targets specified by the PLA, according to RightShip.