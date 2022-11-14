BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Head of Biofuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm by volume. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a head of biofuels.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in the biofuels industry, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Monday. The role could be based in Middelfart, Copenhagen or London.

The advertisement lists the following areas of responsibility for the role:

Set and implement the strategic direction for Bunker Holding for biofuels

Develop partnerships with key suppliers

Build, share and use best practices across the BH entities. Create segment specific toolbox

Align and control client engagement across the group

Setting the best team of traders for projects and tenders

Investigate and develop new markets (regions, products, services)

Develop and manage group policies for segment cooperation

Assist in identifying new targets and support approach/targeting/account plan

