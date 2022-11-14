EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Head of Biofuels
Monday November 14, 2022
Bunker Holding is the world's largest marine fuels firm by volume. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a head of biofuels.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in the biofuels industry, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Monday. The role could be based in Middelfart, Copenhagen or London.
The advertisement lists the following areas of responsibility for the role:
- Set and implement the strategic direction for Bunker Holding for biofuels
- Develop partnerships with key suppliers
- Build, share and use best practices across the BH entities. Create segment specific toolbox
- Align and control client engagement across the group
- Setting the best team of traders for projects and tenders
- Investigate and develop new markets (regions, products, services)
- Develop and manage group policies for segment cooperation
- Assist in identifying new targets and support approach/targeting/account plan
For more information, click here.