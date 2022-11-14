BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Head of Biofuels

Monday November 14, 2022

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a head of biofuels.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in the biofuels industry, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Monday. The role could be based in Middelfart, Copenhagen or London.

The advertisement lists the following areas of responsibility for the role:

  • Set and implement the strategic direction for Bunker Holding for biofuels
  • Develop partnerships with key suppliers
  • Build, share and use best practices across the BH entities. Create segment specific toolbox
  • Align and control client engagement across the group
  • Setting the best team of traders for projects and tenders
  • Investigate and develop new markets (regions, products, services)
  • Develop and manage group policies for segment cooperation
  • Assist in identifying new targets and support approach/targeting/account plan

