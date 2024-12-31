BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Trading Manager in England

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday December 31, 2024

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a trading manager in England.

The company is looking for candidates with eight to ten years of marine fuel trading experience, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Execute trades in marine fuels, including bunker fuel, MGO, and other related products
  • Monitor and analyze market trends, price movements, and supply-demand dynamics
  • Ensure compliance with trading policies, regulatory requirements, and risk management protocols
  • Develop and implement effective trading strategies to maximize profitability
  • Identify and exploit market opportunities to gain a competitive edge
  • Conduct regular market analysis and provide strategic insights to senior management
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, clients, and other stakeholders
  • Negotiate terms and conditions of trades to ensure favorable outcomes
  • Provide exceptional customer service and address client inquiries and issues promptly
  • Collaborate with logistics, finance, and operations teams to ensure seamless execution of trades
  • Optimize supply chain processes to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness
  • Ensure accurate and timely documentation of trades and transactions

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com