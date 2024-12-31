BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Trading Manager in England

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with eight to ten years of marine fuel trading experience. Image Credit: Oilmar

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar is seeking to hire a trading manager in England.

The company is looking for candidates with eight to ten years of marine fuel trading experience, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute trades in marine fuels, including bunker fuel, MGO, and other related products

Monitor and analyze market trends, price movements, and supply-demand dynamics

Ensure compliance with trading policies, regulatory requirements, and risk management protocols

Develop and implement effective trading strategies to maximize profitability

Identify and exploit market opportunities to gain a competitive edge

Conduct regular market analysis and provide strategic insights to senior management

Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, clients, and other stakeholders

Negotiate terms and conditions of trades to ensure favorable outcomes

Provide exceptional customer service and address client inquiries and issues promptly

Collaborate with logistics, finance, and operations teams to ensure seamless execution of trades

Optimize supply chain processes to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness

Ensure accurate and timely documentation of trades and transactions

