Shell Supplies Bio-LNG to Cruise Ship in Southampton

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A cruise ship of Carnival Corporation was bunkered with bio-LNG in the port of Southampton. Image Credit: Shell

Shell Marine has bunkered the cruise ship Arvia, operated by P&O Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, with bio-LNG at the Port of Southampton, UK.

The energy firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday that bio-LNG is now available at several of its bunkering locations across Europe and the Americas.

Bio-LNG is produced from waste-based feedstocks such as manure, food waste, and agricultural residues, making it a cleaner alternative to fossil LNG.

The fuel can be used in existing dual-fuel LNG ships without requiring major modifications.

It can also be blended in varying ratios with fossil LNG, giving buyers flexibility to meet compliance and decarbonisation targets.

Shell says it works with around 700 farmers in Denmark and the Netherlands to source agricultural waste and residues for bio-LNG production.