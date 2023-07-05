MEPC80: London Talks Edge Closer to Agreement

by Julian Macqueen, Senior Editor, Ship & Bunker

The meeting is being held at the IMO's headquarters in London. Image Credit: IMO

MEPC80, the environmental committee of the International Maritime Organisation meeting in London this week with the aim of adopting the organisation's policy on the reduction the greenhouse gas emissions from ships, has received the draft text from the working group.

IMO secretary-general Kitack Lim briefing the media on Monday said last week's meeting in the run up to MEPC80 had been very successful.

Points still to be decided this week included the figure for reducing GHG from shipping by 2030 and 2040 and when shipping's GHG net-zero would be, Lim said.

The working group that devised the text of the policy has invited MEPC80 to "consider and resolve the text, in particular square brackets contained in the text, for finalisation".

Square brackets refer to points yet to be decided.

For alternative marine fuels, the draft document of the working group has two options.

"The uptake of zero or near-zero GHG emission technologies, fuels and/or energy sources to represent [at least] 5%[, striving for 10%,] of the energy used by international shipping by 2030," according to the draft document.

For the date at which net-zero emissions from shipping should be achieved, three options are present: "GHG emissions from international shipping should reach net-zero GHG emissions [by 2050 at the latest] [by or around mid-century, mindful of different national circumstances] [by or around 2050, taking into account different national circumstances]."



By 2030 the total annual GHG emissions from international shipping should be reduced "by at least 20% [striving for 25%] in 2030, compared to 2008."

By 2040, curtailing emissions should be "by at least 70% [striving for 75%] by 2040, compared to 2008".

The secretary-general at the start of the week expressed confidence that agreement would be reached. That confidence remained undimmed on Wednesday.

"There will be a decision, they [MEPC80] have no option," an IMO insider told Ship & Bunker.