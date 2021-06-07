Scottish Project Plans Europe's First Seagoing Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project is being developed in Scotland. File Image / Pixabay

A project in Scotland is seeking to build Europe's first sea-going vehicle and passenger ferry powered by hydrogen fuel sells.

The HySeas III project is in its research stage and will at first develop and test a full-sized drive train on land, shipping organisation Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) said in a statement on its website last week.

The organisation has signed a contract with Aqualisbraemar LOC Group to develop a design concept for the vessel, it said.

"The contract award represents a significant step forward in establishing a new, innovative vessel concept, and marks an important shift towards entirely emissions-free marine transport," John Salton, fleet manager and projects director at CMAL, said in the statement.

"Hydrogen ferries exist, but this concept is built around using hydrogen fuel cells to power a seagoing ship, the first in the UK and Europe.

"If successful, the next step will be to take the knowledge and know-how into building a ferry."