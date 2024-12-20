BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Senior Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday December 20, 2024

Marine fuel brokerage and trading firm New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in B2B bunker trading, an existing portfolio and excellent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • On a daily basis be in touch with your customers and reach out to new prospects within our areas
  • Efficiently you improve both our customer portfolio and enhance our supply chain
  • Together we will make a prospect for your work and you will contribute with ideas and feedback to our team

