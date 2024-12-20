BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Senior Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in B2B bunker trading, an existing portfolio and excellent English and Greek. Image Credit: New Sea Generation

Marine fuel brokerage and trading firm New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in B2B bunker trading, an existing portfolio and excellent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

On a daily basis be in touch with your customers and reach out to new prospects within our areas

Efficiently you improve both our customer portfolio and enhance our supply chain

Together we will make a prospect for your work and you will contribute with ideas and feedback to our team

