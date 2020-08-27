Greek Port to Host Expanded LNG Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Greece: LNG ambition. File Image / Pixabay.

The northern Greek port of Alexandroupoli is to become an liquified natural gas energy hub following an agreement between Greece and Bulgaria.

Bulgarian gas firm Bulgartransgaz will participate in the terminal where the gas will be liquified, local news provider ekathimerini reports.

The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said that gas from the terminal will be channelled to Greece, Bulgaria and into southeastern and central Europe from early 2023, according to the report.