BUNKER JOBS: CMA CGM Seeks Bunker Control Expert in France
Thursday January 30, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a similar role and an educational background in chemical engineering or QSSE. Image Credit: CMA CGM
Container line CMA CGM is seeking to hire a bunker control expert in Marseilles.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in a similar role and an educational background in chemical engineering or QSSE, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Quality control upstream of purchases: verification of "certificate of quality" (COQ) and downstream deliveries: control of all analyzes of samples provided by the laboratories for the whole fleet
- Establish with suppliers "Quality Management System" (QMS) for the sake of transparency of the supply chain and the quality of products to be delivered on our ships
- Participation in the development & evolution of quality specifications and bunkering procedures, in line with the Group's compliance policy concerning our processes (CSR)
- Management of fuel quality disputes with a view of reducing costs / minimizing operational impacts following quality defects, in collaboration with buyers and other group of departments involved
- Participation in cross-functional projects linked to the research and development of liquid renewable fuels in cooperation with our suppliers, engine manufacturers and laboratories to expand our green offer with a view to competitiveness and quality.
