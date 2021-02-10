Yara Marine Relaunches Shore Power Sales on Decarbonisation Push

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shore power systems connected to renewable power capacity on land can help to reduce a ship's carbon emissions. Image Credit: Yara Marine

Renewed interest in shore power as the shipping industry seeks to bear down on its carbon emissions has prompted engineering company Yara Marine to resume sales of the systems.

The company is partnering with marine technology firm NG3 to offer shore power connection systems to shipowners, Yara said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"We used to do shore power projects on ships some years ago, but the market was too slow," Aleksander Askeland, CSO at Yara Marine, said in the statement.

"Now however, with new regulation and grants supporting ship-owner's shore power investments, we are back in the business of shore power."

Some have called for the European Union to impose a ban on emissions at berth from 2030 as part of its upcoming changes to marine emissions regulations, and this change would prompt a massive jump in demand for the technology.

Shore power systems allow ships to take power from land-based sources while at berth, shifting their emissions from the ship itself to local power plants. If the land-based power comes from renewable capacity, using shore power can reduce a ship's overall carbon emissions.