Two LNG-Fuelled Ships to Call at Rotterdam

Nor Lines' Kvitbjorn (image credit/Samskip)

Nor Lines' gas-fuelled ships, Kvitnos and Kvitbjorn, are to call at Rotterdam as part of a regular service between the Dutch port and ports on Norway's northwestern coast.

The liquified natural gas (LNG) powered vessels have been in service since 2015 and form part of Samskip's "commitment to sustainable multimodal transport".

Nor Lines is a subsidiary of Samskip.

"Both ships run Bergen LNG-only engines from Rolls-Royce and benefit from the fuel efficient Promas combined rudder/propeller, a power-optimizing hybrid shaft generator and an innovative wave-piercing hull," Samskip said in a statement.

"Combined, these solutions can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 40% over similar diesel powered vessels," the statement added.

LNG is seen as a possible alternative bunker fuel to oil-derived fuel oil.