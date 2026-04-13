BUNKER JOBS: Propetrol Seeks International Bunker Trading Lead in Lagos

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with eight to 15 years of experience in bunker, oil or commodities trading. Image Credit: Propetrol Group

Energy trading company Propetrol Group is seeking to hire an international bunker trading lead in Lagos.

The company is looking for candidates with eight to 15 years of experience in bunker, oil or commodities trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Own and grow a trading book with direct responsibility for P&L performance

Identify, originate, and execute profitable trading opportunities (spot & term)

Scale international trading volumes across bunker fuels, gas, and related products

Develop new markets and trade routes (Africa, Europe, Middle East, global flows)

Build and monetize strong relationships with clients, suppliers, and IOCs

Structure and negotiate complex trading deals and contracts

Optimize sourcing, logistics, and cargo movement end-to-end

Execute cargo deliveries across regional and international markets

Generate additional value through vessel chartering and fleet optimization

Manage trading risks (pricing, credit, counterparty, and operational)

Ensure compliance with international regulations, sanctions, and internal SOPs

Contribute to building a high-performance trading culture and team

For more information, click here.