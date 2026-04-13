EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Propetrol Seeks International Bunker Trading Lead in Lagos
Monday April 13, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with eight to 15 years of experience in bunker, oil or commodities trading. Image Credit: Propetrol Group
Energy trading company Propetrol Group is seeking to hire an international bunker trading lead in Lagos.
The company is looking for candidates with eight to 15 years of experience in bunker, oil or commodities trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Own and grow a trading book with direct responsibility for P&L performance
- Identify, originate, and execute profitable trading opportunities (spot & term)
- Scale international trading volumes across bunker fuels, gas, and related products
- Develop new markets and trade routes (Africa, Europe, Middle East, global flows)
- Build and monetize strong relationships with clients, suppliers, and IOCs
- Structure and negotiate complex trading deals and contracts
- Optimize sourcing, logistics, and cargo movement end-to-end
- Execute cargo deliveries across regional and international markets
- Generate additional value through vessel chartering and fleet optimization
- Manage trading risks (pricing, credit, counterparty, and operational)
- Ensure compliance with international regulations, sanctions, and internal SOPs
- Contribute to building a high-performance trading culture and team
For more information, click here.