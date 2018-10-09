Dual-fuel Hydrogen Injection Project Secures Funding

The Orkneys: putting hydrogen fuel technology to use (file image/pixabay)

A hydrogen injection project to provide fuel for a ferry operating in the Orkney Islands in the United Kingdom has received just under £0.5 million in funding from a consortium.

The year-long project, called Hydrogen Diesel Injection in a Marine Environment (HyDIME), is intented to 'de-risk' the technology, according to a report in trade publication The Engineer.

Hydrogen is already in use across the Islands and the HyDIME project will further extend its reach. Hydrogen will be directly injected into the fuel supply of a ferry operating between the Islands.

The benefits of injecting hydrogen into the air-fuel mixture of a diesel engine include improved fuel consumption and fewer pollutants. This method is currently being tested in the automotive sector, the report said.

Among the firms participating in the consortium are Ferguson Marine and Lloyds Register.