Christiania Energy Becomes Exclusive Egypt Distributor of Petrogulf Marine Lubricants

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Energy and maritime sector supplier Christiania Energy has announced its new role as the exclusive distributor of Petrogulf Marine Lubricants in Egypt.

This strategic collaboration strengthens both companies’ shared mission to deliver high-performance, OEM-approved marine lubricants to vessels operating in one of the world’s busiest maritime hubs, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

By leveraging Christiania Energy’s strong delivery network, strategically located physical stock points across Egypt, and decades of expertise, the company said customers can expect the following:

Broad supply coverage across Egyptian ports

Supply of OEM approved lubricants, vetted by reputable manufacturers

Competitive prices

Fast and reliable delivery

"Our customers rely on more than just lubricants, they rely on trust and confidence," Patrick Jørgensen, managing director of Christiania Energy, said in the statement.

"By offering OEM-approved products through our exclusive partnership with Petrogulf, we ensure optimal equipment performance, full compliance with manufacturer warranties, and dependable service every time.”

Christiania Energy’s coverage includes major ports such as Alexandria, Damietta, Port Said, Suez, Ain Sokhna, and more, ensuring timely supply across Egypt’s Mediterranean and Red Sea coastlines.

"This partnership is set to deliver enhanced value to our clients, contributing to operational efficiency in a vital maritime region," the company said.