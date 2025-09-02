New Saudi Firm Eleven Energy Hires Two Staff for New Rotterdam Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gert Nell and Yolanda Nell are set to join Eleven Energy's Rotterdam office as of October 1. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Eleven Energy has hired two members of staff for a new Rotterdam office.

Gert Nell and Yolanda Nell are set to join Eleven Energy's Rotterdam office as of October 1, the firm said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The pair previously worked for Hanseatic Bunker Services in Hamburg since May 2022.

They had earlier worked for Stonewin from 2021 to 2022, for Delta Energy from 2020 to 2021, for GP Global from 2017 to 2020 and for Bomin from 2008 to 2017.

"Bringing them on board from day one sets the tone and demonstrates the level at which our company will operate," Chris Todd, head of global trading at Eleven Energy, said in the statement.

"Having worked with them previously, I know firsthand what outstanding professionals they are, both in terms of their commitment to clients and suppliers, furthermore their unwavering integrity underpins the values of Eleven Energy and what we stand for.

"The new Rotterdam office will significantly strengthen our capabilities and position us for the ambitious growth we envision."

HRH Prince Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Turki of Saudi Arabia launched Eleven Energy in June. The firm, a unit of Eleven Ventures, will offer marine fuel trading worldwide and plans to establish teams at all of the major hubs.