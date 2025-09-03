Shell Schedules Major Turnaround at Pernis Refinery in Northwest Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maintenance at the refinery, located near Rotterdam, is likely to last more than two months. Image Credit: Shell

Global energy firm Shell has scheduled a major turnaround at its Pernis refinery in Northwest Europe for later this month.

A 'major maintenance shutdown' is being arranged at the Pernis refinery from mid-September, Shell said in a social media post on Tuesday.

"Thousands of professionals will be working in the coming weeks towards one goal: keeping our facilities safe, reliable and future-proof," the company said in the post.

The 404,000 b/d facility - Europe's largest refinery - is a significant supplier of VLSFO and other bunker fuels to the Northwest European market.

