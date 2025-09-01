Alterna Energy Opens London Office Run By Ex-Cockett Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new London office will be led by Tom Coffey as head of bunkers for Europe. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Alterna Energy has set up a new office in London to oversee its European operations.

The new London office will be led by Tom Coffey as head of bunkers for Europe, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Coffey previously worked for Cockett Group from January 2012 until last month, serving most recently as branch manager for Northern Europe in London.

He had earlier worked for LQM Petroleum Services from 2008 to 2012.

Alterna has also hired Nick Hughes as senior bunker trader in London.

Hughes previously worked for Cockett Group from January 2017 to last month, and for Integr8 Fuels from 2015 to 2017.

"Together, Tom and Nick will manage day-to-day operations and are eager to support both our existing partners and new clients," Alterna Energy said in the post.

Contact details for the new London staff are as follows:

Tom Coffey: tom@alterna.energy

Nick Hughes: nick@alterna.energy